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AMERICAN HEALTH OFFICIALS JUMPING SHIP
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226 views • September 03, 2020
AMERICAN HEALTH OFFICIALS JUMPING SHIP
Resigning, being fired, or just stepping down, speculation has begun to swirl around the massive number of US health officials leaving their positions. With the CDC just admitting that only 6% of Covid deaths are without comorbidities, will more officials be exiting their positions?
Resigning, being fired, or just stepping down, speculation has begun to swirl around the massive number of US health officials leaving their positions. With the CDC just admitting that only 6% of Covid deaths are without comorbidities, will more officials be exiting their positions?
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