© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Same Facts, Opposite Conclusions - #PropagandaWatch
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • November 04, 2020
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38367
So how do you start from the same facts and arrive at exactly opposite conclusions? Let's find out as we delve into a recent report about lockdown-related deaths from The Sunday Times.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
So how do you start from the same facts and arrive at exactly opposite conclusions? Let's find out as we delve into a recent report about lockdown-related deaths from The Sunday Times.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribed to:
corbettreport
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.