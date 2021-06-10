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Opportunist' Jacinda Ardern 'parked her principles' on China
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20 views • June 10, 2021
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern’s decision not to support Australia in criticizing the WHO’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19 will “come back to bite her”, according to Social Commentator Prue MacSween.
“This woman is a politician in the true sense of the word," she told Sky News host Chris Smith.
“She’s very likable, she plays the people and sadly she’s showing her true colours with this.
“It will come back to bite her on the bum when maybe China takes up residence there one day."
“This woman is a politician in the true sense of the word," she told Sky News host Chris Smith.
“She’s very likable, she plays the people and sadly she’s showing her true colours with this.
“It will come back to bite her on the bum when maybe China takes up residence there one day."
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