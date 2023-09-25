Create New Account
"RELEASE THE SCROLLS: THE POWER OF THE PROPHETIC WORD"
Welcome to The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM


Today's word: Prophecy plays an important role in the end times- how we handle it matters to God and can build or destroy our faith. God chooses His vessels sovereignly, the word must be spoken with integrity and care in order to be fruitful in its mission. God's word will not return void [Isaiah 55:10-11], it will accomplish its purpose, but many will be tried by the prophetic word and the way they responded when they heard it. "For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. [Hebrews 4:12]


