Brian Berletic - On the Recent Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Downtown Moscow Commercial District
On the Recent Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Downtown Moscow Commercial District...

▪️Ukraine's inability to succeed on the battlefield has long-since manifested itself as a campaign of terrorism targeting journalists, civilians, and non-military targets;

▪️The goal is to make Russia appear "weak," create anger toward the Russian government, divisions socially, and to distract Russia's attention and resources away from the special military operation;

▪️"Revenge" for Russia will be the long-term success of the special military operation, not immediate, superficial revenge in reaction to these tactically/strategically insignificant attacks;

▪️Russia has endured far worse circumstances amid other US-sponsored proxy wars within Russian territory during the Chechen Wars...

Adding:

Brian Berletic's YouTube channel is at 'The New Atlas'

