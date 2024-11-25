BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is America The New Rome?-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 25 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
97 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
31 views • 5 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we have a lot to talk about today about the spiritual and prophetic temperature of the time we live in. In Europe, WWIII is seemingly on the verge of breaking out, in the Middle East wars and desolations are determined, and here in America, the new Roman Empire, we are continuing in our journey off the edge of the cliff. The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has posted quite heavily on his assertion that America is the new Roman empire, and indeed, much of how this nation was founded is directly connected to pagan Rome. How is all this connected to the hit movie ‘Wicked’ and the coming of that Wicked one? Glad you asked! Today we show you the part of America that was built by the Illuminati and Freemasons, and talk about why Elon Musk thinks America is the revived Roman Empire, and Donald Trump the new emperor.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy