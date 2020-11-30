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BRAD OLSEN ~ Time Travel - CERN Magic - E.T.´s on Earth & The Archon Network [Age Of Truth TV]
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42 views • November 30, 2020
Award-Winning Author, Lecturer and Public Speaker, Book Publisher, Event Producer and Conspiracy Researcher BRAD OLSEN, is joining AGE OF TRUTH TV´s Lucas Alexander, for an interview about some absolutely MIND-BLOWING, CONTROVERSIAL and FASCINATING TOPICS!
The ILLUMINATI, New World Order, Time Travel, Nikola Tesla, CERN dark magic, CLIMATE CHANGE, 5G A.I. Artificial Intelligence Mind Control, MK ULTRA, Religions, Ancient Egyptian and Mayan cultures and ancient civilisations, Atlantis & Lemuria, ANTARCTICA, UFO´s, Aliens and Extra-Terrestrial and Interdimensional beings from other planetary systems, and those E.T.´s who are visiting or inhabiting Earth as well, Inner Earth civilisations, The ARCHON DEMONIC NETWORK of CONTROL!
There is a LOT to talk about and to discuss when speaking to Brad Olsen.
Brad Olsen Biography:
------------------------------------
Brad Olsen is the author of nine books, including two in his Esoteric Series: “Modern Esoteric” and “Future Esoteric.” An award-winning author, public speaker, radio show host of “The Esoteric Circle,” book publisher and event producer, his keynote presentations and interviews have enlightened audiences at Contact in the Desert, Awareness Life Expo, the 5D events and dozens of radio shows (including Coast to Coast, Fade to Black, and Ground Zero) and television shows (including Ancient Aliens, America Unearthed, and Mysteries of the Outdoors). Brad is a founder and co-producer of the How Weird Street Faire in the SOMA neighborhood of his home-base San Francisco. Brad was featured on the front page of SF Bay Guardian in September 2014. The Chicago native’s esoteric writing continues to reach a wide audience while he continues breaking ground in alternative journalism, public speaking, illustration and photography.
Brad Olsen interviewed by Lucas Alexander for Age Of Truth TV on July 4th, 2019, Independence Day.
For more on BRAD OLSEN, visit his websites:
http://www.bradolsen.com
CCC PUBLISHING COMPANY:
http://cccpublishing.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
The ILLUMINATI, New World Order, Time Travel, Nikola Tesla, CERN dark magic, CLIMATE CHANGE, 5G A.I. Artificial Intelligence Mind Control, MK ULTRA, Religions, Ancient Egyptian and Mayan cultures and ancient civilisations, Atlantis & Lemuria, ANTARCTICA, UFO´s, Aliens and Extra-Terrestrial and Interdimensional beings from other planetary systems, and those E.T.´s who are visiting or inhabiting Earth as well, Inner Earth civilisations, The ARCHON DEMONIC NETWORK of CONTROL!
There is a LOT to talk about and to discuss when speaking to Brad Olsen.
Brad Olsen Biography:
------------------------------------
Brad Olsen is the author of nine books, including two in his Esoteric Series: “Modern Esoteric” and “Future Esoteric.” An award-winning author, public speaker, radio show host of “The Esoteric Circle,” book publisher and event producer, his keynote presentations and interviews have enlightened audiences at Contact in the Desert, Awareness Life Expo, the 5D events and dozens of radio shows (including Coast to Coast, Fade to Black, and Ground Zero) and television shows (including Ancient Aliens, America Unearthed, and Mysteries of the Outdoors). Brad is a founder and co-producer of the How Weird Street Faire in the SOMA neighborhood of his home-base San Francisco. Brad was featured on the front page of SF Bay Guardian in September 2014. The Chicago native’s esoteric writing continues to reach a wide audience while he continues breaking ground in alternative journalism, public speaking, illustration and photography.
Brad Olsen interviewed by Lucas Alexander for Age Of Truth TV on July 4th, 2019, Independence Day.
For more on BRAD OLSEN, visit his websites:
http://www.bradolsen.com
CCC PUBLISHING COMPANY:
http://cccpublishing.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
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