https://gettr.com/post/p243dl7e210

2023.01.06 White Paper Revolution is really a Women's White Paper Revolution. A friend in Lanzhou said thousands of corps were dumped in the Yellow River and so many wolves, wild dogs and foxes were eating the corpses in Lanzhou area, how many corpses would be in entire China? There were fireworks started all over the country, the authorities want to stop it at all costs.

