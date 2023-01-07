https://gettr.com/post/p243dl7e210
2023.01.06 White Paper Revolution is really a Women's White Paper Revolution. A friend in Lanzhou said thousands of corps were dumped in the Yellow River and so many wolves, wild dogs and foxes were eating the corpses in Lanzhou area, how many corpses would be in entire China? There were fireworks started all over the country, the authorities want to stop it at all costs.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.