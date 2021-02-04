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Wonder Woman Takes On the Sheep One By One about mask and covid. (must watch)
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130 views • February 04, 2021
Link to UK Governments Website confirming the downgrading of Covid19 on 19th March 2020 - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/hi....gh-consequence-infec
Learn The Risk (Brandy Vaughan) - https://learntherisk.org/
The 'Independent' governing body overseeing the Pfizer Vaccine.....funded by.........you guessed it - https://www.gov.uk/government/....news/mhra-awarded-ov
Global Report: There Is NO Deadly Virus - http://online.anyflip.com/inbl....w/ufbs/mobile/index.
Rockefeller Operation Lockstep (2010) - https://thealterofdeceit.net/2....020/05/09/rockefelle
5 Dr. Carrie Madej: Urgent Information On Covid Vaccine
www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
Learn The Risk (Brandy Vaughan) - https://learntherisk.org/
The 'Independent' governing body overseeing the Pfizer Vaccine.....funded by.........you guessed it - https://www.gov.uk/government/....news/mhra-awarded-ov
Global Report: There Is NO Deadly Virus - http://online.anyflip.com/inbl....w/ufbs/mobile/index.
Rockefeller Operation Lockstep (2010) - https://thealterofdeceit.net/2....020/05/09/rockefelle
5 Dr. Carrie Madej: Urgent Information On Covid Vaccine
www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
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