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The David Knight Show (24August20 Full Show)
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34 views • August 24, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:11 Forget COVID, crime epidemic in major cities as Chicago mayor uses police to protect her from journalists
— 00:27:34 Bill Gates says individual liberty and freedom are killing us. No, Bill, it’s you.
— 00:34:10 Germany offers free concert to 2,000 to test COVID spread. NFL has 77 players test positive — ALL FALSE POSITIVES. Irish demonstrate against lockdown
— 00:41:27 Will skilled labor be the most valuable commodity? Only if you want to survive
— 00:55:34 Mandatory vaccination to attend school in Democrat states in 2019, now Texas follows. Virginia says mandatory COVID vaccine for EVERYONE
— 01:23:35 Trump pushes therapeutic but pushes vaccine harder as he insanely pins his hopes on a vaccines
— 01:27:57 Schools are panicking about parents seeing what they’re teaching - and for good reason. Here’s what they don’t want you to see…
— 01:37:55 The tragic train wreck of the Conway family as the daughter seeks to divorce herself from the power couple obsessed with politics. There’s lessons here for EVERY American family
— 01:46:42 Biden’s speech— reviews from conservatives & independents are hilarious, but some Democrats are furious about cover up of Joe & Kamala’s history
— :01:56:00 “Dark vs Light”? A black bishop goes nuclear on Kamala
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:11 Forget COVID, crime epidemic in major cities as Chicago mayor uses police to protect her from journalists
— 00:27:34 Bill Gates says individual liberty and freedom are killing us. No, Bill, it’s you.
— 00:34:10 Germany offers free concert to 2,000 to test COVID spread. NFL has 77 players test positive — ALL FALSE POSITIVES. Irish demonstrate against lockdown
— 00:41:27 Will skilled labor be the most valuable commodity? Only if you want to survive
— 00:55:34 Mandatory vaccination to attend school in Democrat states in 2019, now Texas follows. Virginia says mandatory COVID vaccine for EVERYONE
— 01:23:35 Trump pushes therapeutic but pushes vaccine harder as he insanely pins his hopes on a vaccines
— 01:27:57 Schools are panicking about parents seeing what they’re teaching - and for good reason. Here’s what they don’t want you to see…
— 01:37:55 The tragic train wreck of the Conway family as the daughter seeks to divorce herself from the power couple obsessed with politics. There’s lessons here for EVERY American family
— 01:46:42 Biden’s speech— reviews from conservatives & independents are hilarious, but some Democrats are furious about cover up of Joe & Kamala’s history
— :01:56:00 “Dark vs Light”? A black bishop goes nuclear on Kamala
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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