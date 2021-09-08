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A Rather Startling Conclusion
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85 views • September 08, 2021
Dr. Morris Sorrells & his team investigated fine-touch pressure thresholds in the adult penis. Their results were published in the British Journal of Urology -- BJUI - BJU International. They found that "The most sensitive location on the circumcised penis was the circumcision scar on the ventral surface.... The glans of the circumcised penis is less sensitive to fine touch than the glans of the uncircumcised [intact] penis. The transitional region from the external to the internal prepuce is the most sensitive region of the uncircumcised [intact] penis and more sensitive than the most sensitive region of the circumcised penis. Circumcision ablates the most sensitive parts of the penis." ~Sorrells, et al., "Fine-touch pressure thresholds in the adult penis". https://bjui-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1464-410X.2006.06685.x
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