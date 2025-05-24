© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sasha Latypova testifies before the Idaho Central Health District on why no regulatory action has been taken even though there is evidence of MASSIVE harm from these injections. This will happen again if we don't change the power of our government to do this and hold them accountable for this genocide.