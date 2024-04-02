RFK JR: Biden is a much worse threat to democracy than Trump

CNN: "When people talk about the threat to democracy that Trump poses, do you really think that is equal to Biden?"
RFK JR: "President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy and the reason for that is President Biden is the first President history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech."
