RFK JR: Biden is a much worse threat to democracy than Trump
Published 13 hours ago

CNN:  "When people talk about the threat to democracy that Trump poses, do you really think that is equal to Biden?"   


RFK JR: "President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy and the reason for that is President Biden is the first President history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech."

president trumprfk jrvs biden

