The Reality of this World.

Showing who the small g, god of this world, is and the rich and famous who know this and show it with testimony from an ex witch from the powerful Collins family recorded in the 1970's, Bob Dylan admit his deal with him and old newsreader Walter Kronkite being glad of his small g god. Repent, brothers & sisters ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is LORD & God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

