Let me B CLEAR. I WENT To Tennessee for Container prep Miracles I Came Back FIRE ALARM All NIGHT
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5178 followers
1
39 views • 3 days ago

This SETS The STAGE For the Preparations for the get together.. Also, Documents the MIRACLES and Communications from the Lord.. "Let go of Any Bitter Root as Not to Miss what is Coming "

Mirror of Jonathan Kleck

https://youtu.be/mZKDY9u85ps


http://www.kleckfiles.com/index.html?

251230-02



Zack Wintz

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos


Dave Shadow

https://www.youtube.com/@daveshadow584/videos


J Kleck

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1zXL4kHdnLEOIKcgCZjclQ


www.kleckfiles.com/?220622-02


Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

The Jonathan Kleck: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

New Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos


To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/


NOW un-O

https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanKleck-u9i


Shared from and subscribe to:

The Jonathan Kleck

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8


truthkleckjonathon
