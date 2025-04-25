Where Our Lives Move the Rest of 2025 (Bob Kudla)

🤵 Learn How To Trade The Markets The Same Way I Did: 📈 ➡️ http://www.tradewith2030.com/





I spoke to Bob Kudla from Trade Genius and he gave his ideas on revaluing gold, BTC prices, A.I and how the tariffs will affect everyone on the planet. Are you ready for the rest of 2025 and the wild market ride?





☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle









My Patriot Supply

Preparedness doesn’t have to be a fight. These savings are the victory!

SPRING

BLACK FRIDAY

EVENT

Up to 70% Off!





https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=270









💧 Innovative Water Storage That Blows Barrels Away! There are few things you can count on in a major disaster—having your water supply cut off is one of them.

https://www.alexapure.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=9&affid=270





⚡⚡⚡⚡ 3300 Solar Generator System w/ EMP Intercept Technology + FREE Waterproof 200W Solar Panel by Grid Doctor

https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/products/grid-doctor-3300-emp-solar-generator?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=12&affid=270





🔥 InstaFire make fire-starting and off-grid living easy https://www.instafire.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=10&affid=270













🎙️ Civilization Cycle Podcast https://adapt2030.libsyn.com





----------------------------------------------------------------

TikTok https://tiktok.com/@civilizationcycle

𝕏 https://x.com/civcycle

YT https://youtube.com/@civilizationcyclepodcast

----------------------------------------------------------------