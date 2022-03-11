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MASKS DON'T WORK! Says the SURGEON GENERAL OF FLORIDA in OFFICIAL MESSAGE - 72777
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36 views • March 11, 2022
Title says it all - But of course we truthers have been pointing this out since March of 2020 and hundreds of published research studies have been saying it for many decades, yet all the talking head PUPPET officials on the Teee Veee BARKED a "mandate" and 95% of the population with total fear and stupidity in their eyes jumped-up and said, "YES SIR! THANK YOU SIR!, MAY I HAVE ANOTHER..."
One more thing, this the talking-head muppets on CNN are having Conniptions about someone exposing their fraud, well... :)
72777, SURGEON GENERAL, masks do not work, Covid fraud, Florida
One more thing, this the talking-head muppets on CNN are having Conniptions about someone exposing their fraud, well... :)
72777, SURGEON GENERAL, masks do not work, Covid fraud, Florida
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