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Weekly VAERS Update: 2,342 Dead 56,869 Effects! Officials: It's Elderly With Underlying Conditions!
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80 views • April 11, 2021
We have been doing the VAERS updates for some week now and they numbers are certainly tampered with and skewed however they are still quite disturbing! Meanwhile out of Alabama officials are trying to put the "elderly people die" spin on it! This needs to stop now!
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Article Links:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?start=60
https://www.fox10tv.com/news/coronavirus/23-alabama-deaths-reported-after-shots-but-health-experts-warn-against-making-link/article_f7e52cac-997c-11eb-bce4-d7128e32a1b5.html
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?start=60
https://www.fox10tv.com/news/coronavirus/23-alabama-deaths-reported-after-shots-but-health-experts-warn-against-making-link/article_f7e52cac-997c-11eb-bce4-d7128e32a1b5.html
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