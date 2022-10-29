The Curious Case of Juha Kiskonen

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https://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/newslocal/macarthur/united-kingdom-of-australia-sovereign-citizen-juha-kiskonen-charged-threatening-police/news-story/48a8f117bbff5c7890d8acb4b34037f4?amp=&nk=008a23dc60e87338466d2fe422f99bbf-1667008296
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9809601/Aussie-sovereign-citizen-tries-talk-way-traffic-stop-infuriated-cop.html
https://www.news.com.au/national/nsw-act/courts-law/sovereign-citizens-violent-facebook-calls-to-kill-traitors-revealed-in-court/news-story/d2f8a40ea8821653b8ddb042076c11bf
https://7news.com.au/news/crime/nsw-judge-rejects-terror-risk-claim-c-3538346
Folllow the Rabbit
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8VwVUVWaHD4