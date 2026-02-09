© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🏈 Super Bowl 2026: Seahawks WIN 29–13! 🎤 Bad Bunny Halftime Show Lights Up Puerto Rico Celebration
The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29–13 in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, led by a ferocious defense that sacked Drake Maye six times and forced key turnovers. At halftime, Bad Bunny headlined an Apple Music–sponsored show celebrating Puerto Rican culture, joined by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, in one of the most talked‑about performances in Super Bowl history.
#SuperBowl2026 #SuperBowlLX #Seahawks #Patriots #BadBunny #HalftimeShow #LadyGaga #RickyMartin #NFL #SuperBowl