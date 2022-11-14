WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 14NOV22 - Pilot Almost Takes Off Too Steeply

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CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/VWQ8ITb76dQ
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #206
Links to sources:
Plane Makes an Impossible Takeoff - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ml1mx...
Brake Test - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nf8y1...
Helicopter and Plane - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7y_K...
Aborted Takeoff - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5KTq...
Stationary Propellers - https://fb.watch/gBPHQ7h_Rq/
Planes Racing Mid-air - https://youtu.be/osjtL3vCEZ8
Crop Duster - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Cf-pQ7...
Thunderbirds - https://youtu.be/_8JT2w4mmtw
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet