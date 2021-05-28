© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GGT
5084 subscribers
Chatting to Mick Stott of the Guardians 300 about the reasons why the Guardians 300 were formed and how things are progressing
Anna De Buisseret speaks about common law and the powers of police when interacting with street protestors.
Professor Dolores Cahill will be joining the stream to provide us with updates of her recent activity.
If you're not already a member, please join the Wake Up UK social network at https://wakeupuk.net/join/ as it's the best place to watch our daily livestreams.
DISCLAIMER
We do not warrant or assume any legal liability or responsibility whatsoever in respect of anything at all available in, on, or from this stream or linked here.
Any views, opinions or statements made or expressed in or on this stream do not necessarily state or reflect ours. This includes those made by livechat participants. Any link shared on this stream are for the sole purpose of convenience for our users.
We will not be responsible for the content expressed on those 3rd party websites and any other products and services which they may endorse.
Common Law. Prof Dolores Cahill, Lawyer Anna De Buisseret & Mick Stott The UK Freedom Alliance