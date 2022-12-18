【90Days Protest Livestream Highlights】12/09/2022 Caogen Xiaoge Reveals That the Person Who Secretly Filmed Out Fellow Fighters Came From the Chinese Embassy

https://gnews.org/articles/586231
摘要：Fellow fighters from the New Federal State of China protest against CCP and its accomplice, Paul Hastings, in front of the Paul Hastings Japan office building at Roppongi, Tokyo. A person from Chinese Communist embassy of Japan came to our scene and secretly filmed our fellow fighters.\n
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.