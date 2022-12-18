Create New Account
【90Days Protest Livestream Highlights】12/09/2022 Caogen Xiaoge Reveals That the Person Who Secretly Filmed Out Fellow Fighters Came From the Chinese Embassy
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
摘要：Fellow fighters from the New Federal State of China protest against CCP and its accomplice, Paul Hastings, in front of the Paul Hastings Japan office building at Roppongi, Tokyo. A person from Chinese Communist embassy of Japan came to our scene and secretly filmed our fellow fighters.\n


