Based Hero of Ukraine, Stepan Bandera

Nationalist freedom-fighter, Stepan Bandera, fought Jewish communists in Ukraine during WWII.

Recorded July 20, 2022

“Ukrainian envoy likens Nazi collaborator to Robin Hood” @ https://www.rt.com/russia/558154-ukrainian-envoy-nazi-collaborator-hero/

“The Butchering Of Ukraine by William Luther Pierce” @ https://www.bitchute.com/video/5HhPxR07uQGV/

“Lazar Kaganovich - Stalin's Mass Murderer” @ https://rense.com/general11/stal.htm

“Mass Grave of Victims of NKVD Unearthed in Lutsk” @ https://medium.com/@UATV_English/mass-grave-of-victims-of-nkvd-unearthed-in-lutsk-d03fa79a6002

“Truth will prevail if its proponents are as ruthless as the enemy.” ~ Adolf Hitler

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies.

Pen name: Tina Foster (Author of “Plastic Macca: The Secret Death of Beatle Paul McCartney” and “The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor Replacement”)

Web: cynthiahodges.com

Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com, leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com