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4-Minute Video: Crossing the Blood-Brain Barrier - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on The Hagmann Report 4/8/2021
Hagmann Report
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53477 views • April 08, 2021
A snippet about the experimental genetic "tools" called the COVID vaccines - what you need to know. Please view the full show at The Hagmann Report:

https://www.hagmannreport.com/special-report-dr-sherri-tenpenny-steve-quayle-20210408/

Please share this episode with your friends and family. Be sure to support the work of Dr. Tenpenny and sign up for the upcoming Extinction Protocols where Dr. Tenpenny will be one of the keynote speakers. Please visit the Hagmann Report for more information.

For show notes and complete description, visit www.HagmannReport.com/videos

The Hagmann Report is brought to you by EMP Shield - www.EMPshield.com/hagmann
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The Hagmann Report provides news and information based on a combination of exclusive investigative work, proprietary sources, contacts, qualified guests, open-source material. The Hagmann Report will never be encumbered by political correctness or held hostage to an agenda of revisionist history.

Join Doug Hagmann, host of the Hagmann Report, Weekdays @ 7 PM ET.

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iTunes: (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4)

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Email: [email protected]

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