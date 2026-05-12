Israel's Naval Blockade of Gaza’s Sea with Basil Valentine, Dr Frank Romano & Prof Greg Simons. There much talk of naval blockades in the Middle East right now as the world's oil, gas and other essentials for life are held up by the warring parties. Israel one of the aggressors maintains a strict naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, controlling all maritime access to the territory. As of 2026, Israel has declared Gaza's waters a "no-go zone," prohibiting Palestinian fishing, swimming, and boat traffic, and regularly intercepting ships attempting to reach Gaza, which has been in place since 2007. The 2026 Global Sumud Flotilla departed from Barcelona on April 12, 2026, aiming to challenge the blockade of Gaza with over 80 boats. Israeli commandos intercepted vessels on April 29, 2026 in international waters. Most of those captured have been released and many were beaten and some were tortured. As of May 11, 2026, participants were continuing their mission to Marmaris in Turkey. Lets talk to our panel about the legality of this interception and what the flotilla plans to do next. Mike Ryan HOST. GUESTS: Basil Valentine is a political analyst, former host at Today's News Talk and regular contributor to UK Column and The Sunday Wire. Dr. Frank Romano earned a PhD at University of Paris, Panthéon Sorbonne. He is a member of the California and Marseille Bars. He represents the Palestinian people before the ICC. He is a Peace & Freedom activist and has organized many demonstrations in Palestine, Israel and the United States against the Israeli occupation. He is author of: Love and Terror in the Middle East, 5th Ed. Frank was deported from Israel in 2019 for defending a Bedouin village, Khan al-Ahmar, from destruction by an Israeli bulldozer. He was owner of the Handala and participant on the vessel that sailed in July 20-26, 2025) attempting to break the Israeli siege of Gaza. Frank was captured and imprisoned and captured again for his participation the Global Sumud Flotilla which departed Barcelona on April 12 2026. Greg Simons is a geopolitical commentator and a Professor based at the Department of Journalism, Media and Communication, Daffodil International University in Bangladesh. He has expertise on Russian mass media; terrorism; public diplomacy; the relationship between politics, information and armed conflict. He is currently working on the role of information and communication in contemporary geopolitics. About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world. About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world. We invite you to tune in and follow The World Today for the latest international news, investigations and analysis from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.K.