NWO: Pope controls the world’s politicians as his ‘altar boys of mine’

The video was produced somewhere in Canada on June 4, 2024.



Democrat mayor of New York City, Eric Adams mentioned that he was traveling to Rome to find solutions for the migrant crisis and affordable housing in his city by consulting with the pope.



Why do politicians look up to the pope for his advice and feedback?



Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.”



Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.



Revelation 13:2-4 says: And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority.



3 And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.



4 And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?





The dragon is satan in Revelation 12:9. And the beast in Revelation 13:1-10 is the Vatican. Satan gives its power to the Vatican and the pope is the ruler of the world. Thus, satan, through his pope, rules over the kings, emperors, prime ministers and presidents of the world.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington