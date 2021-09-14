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Cease and Desist 14 September 2021 (MIRRORED)
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433 views • September 14, 2021
Cease and Desist 14 September 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Rachel Elnaugh at:-
https://youtu.be/iB12otLwNYE
My response on yesterday's announcement re: the 12 to 15 year olds
Mirrored from You Tube channel Rachel Elnaugh at:-
https://youtu.be/iB12otLwNYE
My response on yesterday's announcement re: the 12 to 15 year olds
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