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BY NOW YOU SHOULD BE REALIZING WHAT ALL THESE SOLAR FLARES ARE LEADING UP TOO? YES THE DAY OF THE LORD
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100 views • June 01, 2021
Isaiah 13:9-11
Behold, the day of the Lord is coming,
Cruel, with fury and burning anger,
To make the land a desolation;
And He will exterminate its sinners from it.
For the stars of heaven and their constellations
Will not flash forth their light;
The sun will be dark when it rises
And the moon will not shed its light.
Thus I will punish the world for its evil
And the wicked for their iniquity;
I will also put an end to the arrogance of the proud
And abase the haughtiness of the ruthless.
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bibletruthchristianityislamscripturesjudaism
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