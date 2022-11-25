Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reiner Fuellmich - Thank you very much!
546 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published Friday |

It is now time to say thank you. We as the ICIC team would like to do so in this way and express a big thank you for the broad support, the motivating words and for the warmth we are privileged to experience. We will continue our work diligently and continue to provide you with independent information to bring light into the darkness.

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ICICBackUp

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iuxjKd3iL8Zf/



Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket