Tens of Thousands of Children Age 5- 11 Injected with Gene Therapy Shots

Tens of thousands of children age 5 to 11 were injected with the Pfizer bioweapon gene therapy shot over the past couple of daysThis is truly one of the darkest days in the history of our nationDo you have blood on your hands? Most of these parents have been deceived, and do not know the truthFor those of us who do know the truth, we have a responsibility to warn others"Rescue those being led away to death; hold back those staggering toward slaughter. If you say, 'But we knew nothing about this,' does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who guards your life know it? Will he not repay each person according to what he has done?""Therefore, I declare to you today that I am innocent of the blood of all men. For I have not hesitated to proclaim to you the whole will of God."https://t.me/bannedvid