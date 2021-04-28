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Like a Cancer: Warrantless Surveillance under Section 702
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40 views • April 28, 2021
When it’s “just for the terrorists,” you can be sure it’ll eventually be used against you. As leading founders like James Madison, John Adams, John Dickinson, and Samuel Adams warned us - the precedent of power is like a cancer - it grows and grows, and grows. That’s exactly what’s happening before our very eyes with the unconstitutional warrantless surveillance powers of Section 702.
Path to Liberty: April 28, 2021
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Path to Liberty: April 28, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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