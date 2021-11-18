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Video Advice: Get Ready For What Is To Be Announced From FB = 'Project Cambria' [17.11.2021]
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140 views • November 18, 2021
Facebook Project Cambria: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Facebook+Project+Cambria&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.nicholson1968.com/transhumanized.html
"You'll Own Nothing, And You Be Happy."
Special thanks to Patrick Wood.
Check out his channel for more: https://www.youtube.com/c/TechnocracyNewsTrends
11,246 views Nov 17, 2021
Video Advice
2.78M subscribers
https://youtu.be/9dvCqdLaRgY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
https://www.nicholson1968.com/transhumanized.html
"You'll Own Nothing, And You Be Happy."
Special thanks to Patrick Wood.
Check out his channel for more: https://www.youtube.com/c/TechnocracyNewsTrends
11,246 views Nov 17, 2021
Video Advice
2.78M subscribers
https://youtu.be/9dvCqdLaRgY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
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