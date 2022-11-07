Reptilians Among Us. Pope's audience Hall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vatican's reptilian Audience Hall.
If you go to the 14-minute mark you will see the undeniable face of a snake. The word Vatican in Latin is: Vatiscanis, Vatis: Diviner, Canis: Serpent. On the three-tiered inaugural Miter are the Latin words: VIARIVS FILII DEI. Roman numeral: V=5, I=1, L=50, C=100, D=500 = 666.