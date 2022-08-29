China’s Lithium Values Rally Over Sichuan’s Power Crunch

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https://gnews.org/post/p1efk31d8
08/24/2022 Bloomberg reports: China‘s Lithium carbonate prices have risen to 484,500 yuan per ton (more than $70,000) due to power restrictions in Sichuan, reaching their highest level since April. According to analysts, the rise in lithium prices will continue for some time. Lithium is a prime ingredient for electric vehicle batteries, and buyers and sellers are striving to hoard supplies for future lithium prices to soar.