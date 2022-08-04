Dr. Birx is a murderer!

She told millions to get injected and now millions are dying. Its too late to flip flop. These people are demonic and now, we are on to them, she is trying to cover her ass. She knew the shot was poison. Dont believe for a second that these people didn't know. She doesn't even look like the same person. There is a big secret society out there constantly lying and brain washing the masses so we dont catch on to them. Its time you fools wake the fuck up. You are embarrassing the rest of us. Especially you stupid fucks that bought yourself a Fauci pillow.