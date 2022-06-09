Supreme Threat

[Bidan] Predicts Mini-Revolution Over Roe v. Wade

* Some leftists are evil.

* The [p]resident should not be using the word ‘revolution’ on the heels of an assassination plot against a SCOTUS justice.

* Words matter; that’s a word that matters.

* You could argue that it’s a conspiracy — and they like the heat on Kavanaugh.

* How far do they want to take it?

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Five | 2 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307546351112