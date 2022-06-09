Supreme Threat

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[Bidan] Predicts Mini-Revolution Over Roe v. Wade
* Some leftists are evil.
* The [p]resident should not be using the word ‘revolution’ on the heels of an assassination plot against a SCOTUS justice.
* Words matter; that’s a word that matters.
* You could argue that it’s a conspiracy — and they like the heat on Kavanaugh.
* How far do they want to take it?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Five | 2 June 2022