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Creators of ‘Be Less White’ Curriculum Exposed For Stealing Concept From Bigoted Speaker
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70 views • February 24, 2021
Robin Deangelo went on Youtube preaching for you be less white, but when Coca-Cola co-opts her messaging into a training course of their own, the internet becomes lit ablaze with the controversy, and even Deangelo herself threatens to shut it down through copyright lawsuitt.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6036ad26e6c57d1942d10cd2
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6036ad26e6c57d1942d10cd2
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