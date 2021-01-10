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Cryptic peek into behind the scenes of the current world transition
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60 views • January 10, 2021
A discussion between Nicholas Veniamin, Charlie Ward and Simon Parkes reveals an apparently higher dimensional view into current events as the world undergoes massive shifts in power from dark to light. We must know this in order to choose sides effectively, to not become afraid and to remain spiritually connected as the transformation happens. It's also a Christian, biblical basis of discussion. This video found originally on Youtube but posted here in case taken down:
https://www.ssyoutube.com/watch?v=DSItoNIeZHI&;feature=youtu.be
https://www.ssyoutube.com/watch?v=DSItoNIeZHI&;feature=youtu.be
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