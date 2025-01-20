The Power to Rise Above Spiritual Discouragement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Key Lesson: Strive in all things, but especially in your spiritual work, to make your actions continuous. Even a small act of conscious self-work done each and every day is better than a large effort every second moon.
Join Guy for a FREE talk every Saturday morning at 8am (PT) on Insight Timer. For more information go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer
Join Guy for a FREE (letting go) talk every Sunday morning at 9:30am (PT). To register and for more information, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/lettinggo
To visit Guy's website, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org