The Power to Rise Above Spiritual Discouragement

Key Lesson: Strive in all things, but especially in your spiritual work, to make your actions continuous. Even a small act of conscious self-work done each and every day is better than a large effort every second moon.

Join Guy for a FREE talk every Saturday morning at 8am (PT) on Insight Timer. For more information go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/insighttimer

Join Guy for a FREE (letting go) talk every Sunday morning at 9:30am (PT). To register and for more information, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org/lettinggo

To visit Guy's website, go to: https://www.guyfinley.org



