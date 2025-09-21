WHAT A 30-06 ROUND WOULD REALLY DO TO KIRK !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Based on Mike Adams video, from earlier today, I did some research into what a 30-06 round would do to a body; and found this interesting video. I have cut this down to a minute for Brighteon. It appears that Mr Adams is correct as normal, and we are all being lied too, over the Charlie Kirk shooting.
Source: YT - Channel: Ballistic High-Speed
The Insane POWER of 30-06 in Super Slow Motion! ft. Fat Electrician