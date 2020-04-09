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Coronavirus Preparing a Contagion Survival Kit
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66 views • April 09, 2020
The Coronavirus is still in it's early stages and we've yet to see the extent of the Pandemic, but having supplies on hand for any epidemic or outbreak is good to have ahead.
All Olight i5T EOS sales will go to help the Coronavirus victims in Hubei!
https://www.olightstore.com/30-i5t-eo...
Exclusive Weekly Sensible Prepper videos on Survival Dispatch Insider: https://goo.gl/7p7TqT
Be a Team Sootch Minuteman:
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Thanks For Watching, Liking & Subscribing! ~ Sootch00
Music is from Jingle Punks Royalty Free Music through the Fullscreen Network. Used with permission.
All Olight i5T EOS sales will go to help the Coronavirus victims in Hubei!
https://www.olightstore.com/30-i5t-eo...
Exclusive Weekly Sensible Prepper videos on Survival Dispatch Insider: https://goo.gl/7p7TqT
Be a Team Sootch Minuteman:
https://www.patreon.com/Sootch00
Sootch00 Gear available at: https://teespring.com/Sootch00
Thanks For Watching, Liking & Subscribing! ~ Sootch00
Music is from Jingle Punks Royalty Free Music through the Fullscreen Network. Used with permission.
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