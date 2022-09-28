LifeSite's reporting on pro-life dad Mark Houck raided by FBI goes viral

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LifeSiteNews journalist Patrick Delaney, who broke the story on the raid of the home of Catholic pro-life activist Mark Houck, has been making the rounds on many media outlets, who have picked up his story.
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