Loving end of days truth

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig of the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org





In his video sermon, pastor Craig is sharing his thoughts, from a biblical perspective, on biblical truth for these end times.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]