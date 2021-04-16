13-yr Girl Beaten by Her Family for Speaking up Her Rape

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My name is Angela (Given by Editor), a 13 years old girl, my ID number is 371102XXXXXXXXXXXX, and my home address is XXX Village, XXX Town, XXXX District, Rizhao City, Shandong Province (in PRC China).
On March 25, I was invited by “Pan Chaoyang (Sound)” to go out. I was forced to drink alcohol, and he threatened me to have sex with a man about 40 years old. Then my family and I were threatened not to tell anyone about it. Because I didn’t agree with hiding this, I was beaten by my family. Please help to forward it. An Yan thanked everyone here. (The girl kneeled down and kowtowed for help)