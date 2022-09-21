Ruger 10/22 Collectors Series Minuteman Review #shorts

2nd Edition or “Man’s Best Friend” 3rd edition
Picatinny rail that extends over the barrel gets your optic far enough forward for a turkey neck cheek weld.
Receiver mounted peep sight provides long sight radius
Modular stock to refine length of pull and height
No bolt hold open on empty
10 round rotary mags are out of the way of support hand
Ubiquitous parts and upgrades availability
For example
Add Auto bolt release from Volquartsen
Add Ruger BX Trigger pack
Standard Ruger 10/22 models suck in comparison.
Not currently in production, premium price on used market
Besides the Tippmann M4/22, it is possibly the best setup for attending a Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic
Possible replacement is a T/CR22
Or the budget friendly Winchester Wildcat
AmbGun's Full Length Videos on the 10/22
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle
Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinics
https://www.appleseedinfo.org
