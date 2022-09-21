Create New Account
Ruger 10/22 Collectors Series Minuteman Review #shorts
AmbGun
Published 2 months ago
2nd Edition or “Man’s Best Friend” 3rd edition


Picatinny rail that extends over the barrel gets your optic far enough forward for a turkey neck cheek weld.


Receiver mounted peep sight provides long sight radius


Modular stock to refine length of pull and height


No bolt hold open on empty


10 round rotary mags are out of the way of support hand


Ubiquitous parts and upgrades availability


For example

Add Auto bolt release from Volquartsen

Add Ruger BX Trigger pack


Standard Ruger 10/22 models suck in comparison.


Not currently in production, premium price on used market


Besides the Tippmann M4/22, it is possibly the best setup for attending a Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic


Possible replacement is a T/CR22

Or the budget friendly Winchester Wildcat




AmbGun's Full Length Videos on the 10/22

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle


Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinics

https://www.appleseedinfo.org



reviewrugermans best friendappleseedminuteman1022collectors series

