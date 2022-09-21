Ruger 10/22 Collectors Series Minuteman Review #shorts

2nd Edition or “Man’s Best Friend” 3rd edition





Picatinny rail that extends over the barrel gets your optic far enough forward for a turkey neck cheek weld.





Receiver mounted peep sight provides long sight radius





Modular stock to refine length of pull and height





No bolt hold open on empty





10 round rotary mags are out of the way of support hand





Ubiquitous parts and upgrades availability





For example

Add Auto bolt release from Volquartsen

Add Ruger BX Trigger pack





Standard Ruger 10/22 models suck in comparison.





Not currently in production, premium price on used market





Besides the Tippmann M4/22, it is possibly the best setup for attending a Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic





Possible replacement is a T/CR22

Or the budget friendly Winchester Wildcat













AmbGun's Full Length Videos on the 10/22

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle





Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinics

https://www.appleseedinfo.org







