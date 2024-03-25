Create New Account
The Sane Asylum #219 Based Monday - 25MAR24 - CoHost: Paul CA + Davis Lurmann; Guest: @OMGitsFLOOD
Rising Tide Media
159 Subscribers
94 views
Published Monday

Based Monday with White Nationalist Co-Hosts Paul from California and Davis Lurmann. By Whites, for Whites… Hail Victory! Brilliant show host and Deep Fake Artist Flood (odysee.com/@FLOOD) joins the show! Fish swim, birds fly… jews lie. Is jew-driven WW3 finally here? Traitorous Cucks Trump & Biden. Continued growth of mainstream Talmudic Satanism. Every. Single. Time. The legendary Handsome Truth popped in for the final 30 minutes!

Keywords
corruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolzionismrothschildworld war 3hidden handilluminatisatanistsukraineworld governmentinternational jewgiuseppehandsome truthpublic indoctrinationexposing lies of historypaul from californiadavis lurmannmake america jew freeomg its flood

