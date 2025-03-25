BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PROJECT ☼ SUN STREAK
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
62 views • 1 month ago

J∅kër Kîng 👑 - I have 2 rabbit holes to keep me occupied for a long, long time.

This is one of them.

Supposedly, these are on see eye aye dot gov, but I will find out how accurate Project Sun Streak is.

If you know about said project, let me know.

If you'd like to see more, let me know.🃏👑🇺🇸


Source: https://x.com/j0ker937/status/1903870524045816232


Thumbnail: https://x.com/BillSobel/status/1904186792737423590


https://medium.com/accessible-foia/analysis-assesment-gateway-process-army-cia-foia-1983-human-consciousness-d7fa332ef404


Grok knows about it


Project Sun Streak was a classified U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) program that ran from approximately 1985 to 1995, focused on exploring "psychoenergetics"—specifically remote viewing, the alleged ability to psychically perceive distant or hidden events, locations, or information. It was part of a broader effort known as the Stargate Project, which aimed to investigate the potential intelligence applications of psychic phenomena, partly in response to concerns that the Soviet Union was pursuing similar research during the Cold War. While the program itself is well-documented through declassified files, it has naturally attracted a variety of conspiracy theories due to its secretive nature and unconventional subject matter. Here’s an overview of some conspiracies and speculation surrounding Project Sun Streak, based on available information and public sentiment:


https://x.com/DRAINSWAMPSCUM/status/1904190537193886084


https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00789R001300180002-7.pdf

ciacold warmulti pronged attackpsychoenergeticsproject sun streak
