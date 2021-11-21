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Flat and Fixed Earth has been proven absolutely with the aid of new technology.
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192 views • November 21, 2021
New technology which can take long range distant measurements (up to many miles) and which can prove that the points on either end of the measurement taken are level with each other have been used to prove that the earth is flat and that we are being lied to by NASA and by those who control NASA.
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