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Kiev Set To Take Back South Of Ukraine, Losing Donbass
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275 views • July 12, 2022

On the morning of July 11th, Russian-led forces claimed new victories on the hottest front lines in Eastern Ukraine. The Peoples militia confirmed control over the villages of Vladimirovka and Tripolie in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

The new advance marked another step towards cutting off the road between the towns of Bakhmut and Soledar, which are among the main strongholds of Ukrainian forces in the Donbass region.

Tripolie and Vladimirovka were taken by the Allied forces together with the 6th separate Cossack regiment of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

In the area of the town of Seversk, after Russian-led forces took control of the town of Grigorovka, clashes broke out for control of Serebryanka coming closer to Seversk from the northern direction. To the east of the town, Ukrainian forces were repelled from their positions in Spornoe and fighting broke out on the outskirts of Ivano-Darievka.

North of Slavyansk, Russian units are preparing a major springboard for an offensive on the city of Slavyansk. On July 11, they claimed control over the town of Bogorodichnoe located on the right bank of the Seversky Donets River north of Slavyansk.

The Ukrainian command is hastily preparing defenses along the Slavyansk — Kramatorsk — Konstantinovka line.

In the other regions, the front lines faced no significant changes.

Ukrainian forces continue to reinforce their positions to the north of the Kharkiv region, waiting for the possible crossing of the Seversky Donets River by the Russian military. Fresh units of the territorial defense were deployed to Udy, Bezruki and Slatino. Several groups of foreign mercenaries and the nationalist Kraken battalion were transferred to Stary Saltov and Molodovaya.

In the Zaporozhie region, Russian artillery has increased shelling on the Ukrainian positions in the area of Gulyay Pole and Orehovo, probably preparing for an offensive.

In the southern Ukrainian regions, Kiev launched another media offensive.

“Kiev gathers a million-strong army to retake the south”, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Reznikov claimed in his interview with The Times. The order was reportedly made by President Zelensky and the General Staff is developing the plan.

Reznikov noted that the number of the Ukrainian army is about 700 thousand people, and in total, Kiev can mobilize one million soldiers to participate in hostilities. He also added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffer heavy losses on the front lines. Judging by the declared plans, the lives of Ukrainian soldiers are not so important to the Kiev regime.

In fact, the warring sides are unlikely to declare their real plans to the media during the war. At the same time, Ukrainian forces are likely to concentrate the remaining reserves to make another attempt to counter attack in the Kherson direction. So far, no major operations have been reported in this region. Ukrainian forces are only shelling the Russian military positions as well as civilians living in the area with artillery.

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Keywords
russiaukrainedonbasssouth frontrussian armed forceslprdprukrainian armed forces
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